Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

