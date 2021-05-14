Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $200,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

MTCH opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock worth $28,400,647 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

