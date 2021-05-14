Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

BIIB stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.02. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.