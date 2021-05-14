Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.52). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $96.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.92.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.