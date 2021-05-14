TheStreet Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to D+

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $521.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Veru by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

