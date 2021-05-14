EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

ENLC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

