Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

