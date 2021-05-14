Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

PLAN opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,806,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,470,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

