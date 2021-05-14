Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

