IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $190.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.