Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 760 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

