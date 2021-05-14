CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,251 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $262.71 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.42. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.