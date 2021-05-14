Signaturefd LLC Has $300,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 168.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

