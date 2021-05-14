CWM Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

