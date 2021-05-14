IFP Advisors Inc Has $321,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1,821.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 96,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

