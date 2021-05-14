IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,315 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

