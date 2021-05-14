IFP Advisors Inc Has $335,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.19 and its 200-day moving average is $347.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.49 and a 52 week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

