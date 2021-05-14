Greenleaf Trust Sells 311 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

