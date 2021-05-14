Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.