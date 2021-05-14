Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,250 shares of company stock worth $9,104,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.