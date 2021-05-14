Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $418.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $409.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.15. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

