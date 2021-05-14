Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Roth Capital

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO opened at $12.35 on Monday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 75,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.