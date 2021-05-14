Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 384,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 315,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

About Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH)

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

