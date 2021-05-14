Signaturefd LLC Acquires 153 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.