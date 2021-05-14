Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.34. Daktronics shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 119,467 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $398.46 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Daktronics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.