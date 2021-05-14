Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after buying an additional 214,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $17,428,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

