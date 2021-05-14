CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.57. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 50,404 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

