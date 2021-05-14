Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.83

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $15.44. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 52,749 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $509.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

