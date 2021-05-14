Kin Wai Lau Acquires 500,000 Shares of iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) Stock

iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) insider Kin Wai Lau purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).
Kin Wai Lau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kin Wai Lau purchased 450,000 shares of iCandy Interactive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,200.00 ($24,428.57).
About iCandy Interactive
