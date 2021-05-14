Karen M. Sheehan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TUP opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.