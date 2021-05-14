Karen M. Sheehan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE TUP opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
