SVB Leerink Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $105.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

