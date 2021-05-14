Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

