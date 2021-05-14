Barclays Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $85.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
BAH stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.