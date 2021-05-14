Barclays Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $85.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

BAH stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

