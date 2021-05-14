Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

