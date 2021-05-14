Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CABO. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,726.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,795.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,951.19. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cable One by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

