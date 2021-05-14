Signaturefd LLC Sells 166 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $91.92 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

