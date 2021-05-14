Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.53 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

