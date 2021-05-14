TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $319,053,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,222 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.63 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

