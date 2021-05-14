Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

