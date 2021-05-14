Terry D. Schlotterback Sells 4,700 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.