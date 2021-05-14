TD Securities Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $740.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $709.29.

Shares of CHTR opened at $685.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $645.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $704.09. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

