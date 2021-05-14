Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

