Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

