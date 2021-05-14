Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $100.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

