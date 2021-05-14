MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

