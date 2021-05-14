Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $531.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.