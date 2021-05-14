Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 797,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 179,171 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 430,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.