David Lamm Buys 110,000 Shares of NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) Stock

NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) insider David Lamm bought 110,000 shares of NGE Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$71,500.00 ($51,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 192.72 and a quick ratio of 192.51.

About NGE Capital

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

