Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Insider Sells $150,651.84 in Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lucas Vitale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

