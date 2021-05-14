Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Insider Sells $150,651.84 in Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lucas Vitale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14.
Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
