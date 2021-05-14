Edward Rizzuti Sells 475 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Rizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50.

Alamo Group stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

